Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Director Gilbert Harrison Sells 500 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gilbert Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $136.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $141.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after buying an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $19,936,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $13,092,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 100,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 741,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after buying an additional 97,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Stories

