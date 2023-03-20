iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Reduced by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,534 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,182,000 after buying an additional 369,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,901,000 after buying an additional 511,524 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,405,000 after buying an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $215,702,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after buying an additional 825,212 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.42. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $106.48.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

