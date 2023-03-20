iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 117.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $67.46 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.23.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

