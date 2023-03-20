iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $46.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.