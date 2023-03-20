iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,116 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.