Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $152.38 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.71 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.97 and a 200-day moving average of $167.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
