Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCIA Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

JNJ stock opened at $152.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $396.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

