Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 68,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.97 and its 200-day moving average is $167.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $396.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

