JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,667,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,433,000 after buying an additional 3,531,637 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after buying an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of JPM opened at $125.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

