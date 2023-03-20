JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

NYSE JPM opened at $125.81 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $370.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.06 and a 200-day moving average of $129.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

