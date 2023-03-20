Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,558 and have sold 30,127,700 shares valued at $1,037,197,872. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

