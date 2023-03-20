KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Trimmed by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth about $989,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 137.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $387.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.39. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

