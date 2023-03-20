KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in KLA were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KLA by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in KLA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in KLA by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,145,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $387.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

