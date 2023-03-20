Lake Street Capital Cuts Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target to $28.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Cadre to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $710.02 million, a P/E ratio of 158.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cadre has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 26,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $530,573.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,761,655 shares in the company, valued at $316,494,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $101,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,431.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 26,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $530,573.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,761,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,494,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,739 shares of company stock worth $638,849 over the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 115.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 37,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the first quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

