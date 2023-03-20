Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Acquires $50,004.03 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) Director Scott S. Slater acquired 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $50,004.03. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,746.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $15.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.62. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.96 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMNR. TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

