MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires Shares of 150 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,705,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH opened at $250.32 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $284.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.97.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

