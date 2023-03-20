MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires Shares of 255 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 255 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $156,442,000. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,445,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HSBC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.27.

NASDAQ META opened at $195.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

