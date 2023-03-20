MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires Shares of 2,968 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,968 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 46.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in AT&T by 22.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $18.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

