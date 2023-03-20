MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys Shares of 2,277 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,678,000 after purchasing an additional 863,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,425,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,519,000 after purchasing an additional 204,338 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,713,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,019,000 after purchasing an additional 677,268 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 4.0 %

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

NYSE NCLH opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.51.

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.