MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys Shares of 250 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its position in T-Mobile US by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $1,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

TMUS stock opened at $142.45 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.41 and its 200 day moving average is $143.60. The firm has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

