MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys Shares of 596 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA opened at $67.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

