MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Whirlpool by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $128.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.10. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $199.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.96%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

