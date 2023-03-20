MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $26,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $853.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.38.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $747.65 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $800.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $746.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $730.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.