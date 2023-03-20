MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $29,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $184,000. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $274.44 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.77.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

