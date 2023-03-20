MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $30,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $38.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

