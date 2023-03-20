MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $30,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $94.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

