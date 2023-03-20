MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $36,000 in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,498,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJT opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

