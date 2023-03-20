MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $38,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in DexCom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $113.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 140.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.68. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $264,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 18,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,252,151.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $264,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,676 shares of company stock valued at $18,980,316 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

