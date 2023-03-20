MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $39,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after buying an additional 1,478,257 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,630,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after purchasing an additional 266,599 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,462.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 204,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 203,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of IWN opened at $132.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.75 and its 200-day moving average is $143.20. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $166.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

