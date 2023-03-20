MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $40,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 407 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.7 %

SBUX opened at $98.70 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average of $97.41.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

