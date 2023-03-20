MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $51,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,081 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.
Uber Technologies Price Performance
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies
In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
