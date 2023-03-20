MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $61,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Shell by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Shell by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Shell by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 118,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $53.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.25. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.56) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

