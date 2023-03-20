MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New $26,000 Investment in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

