MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New $26,000 Investment in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance
Shares of GBDC opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33.
Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Golub Capital BDC Profile
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.
