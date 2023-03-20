MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New $26,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $237.80 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.60. The company has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Read More

