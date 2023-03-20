MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New $33,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 60,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 182,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 74,882 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $76.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.57.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

