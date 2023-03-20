MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New $53,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $229.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.92. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.