MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New $64,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $177.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

