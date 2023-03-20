MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $350.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $578.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $380.78 and a 200-day moving average of $364.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

