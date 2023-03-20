MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

General Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $90.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average is $78.79. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $94.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

