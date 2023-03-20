MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,876 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $97.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $137.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

