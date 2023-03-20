MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 124,687 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $13.57.
About Invesco Preferred ETF
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
