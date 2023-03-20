MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New Investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $113,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $116,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAA. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $11.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

