MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases New Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $56.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63.
In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.
Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
