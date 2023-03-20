MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases New Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $885,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2,133.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 194,550 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 126.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 75,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 42,251 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 145,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 43,506 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $22.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.63.
About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF
The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.