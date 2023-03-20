MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases New Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE INVH opened at $30.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

