MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after purchasing an additional 293,273 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,187,000 after purchasing an additional 162,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,025,000 after buying an additional 148,755 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $145.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

