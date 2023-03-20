MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases Shares of 2,300 EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $3,922,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE ENLC opened at $10.33 on Monday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. Citigroup upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

