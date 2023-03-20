MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases Shares of 410 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,030,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,444,000 after acquiring an additional 422,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,219,000 after purchasing an additional 105,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,965,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,359,000 after purchasing an additional 81,832 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $114.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.29. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.