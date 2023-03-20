MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes $57,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $144.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.20.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.