MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes $58,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,022,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in CBRE Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 13,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 59,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

CBRE Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $73.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group



CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

